Toby Alderweireld Not Told of Reasons For Chelsea Omission By Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld did not receive any explanation from Mauricio Pochettino over his absence from Spurs' matchday squad against Chelsea on Sunday.



Spurs scored a famous victory at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, their first league win on Chelsea’s turf in 28 years, but they were without Alderweireld in the squad in west London.











Regarded as one of the best defenders in the Spurs squad, the 29-year-old has been involved in a contract row with the club and is expected to leave in the summer window.



Pochettino has been gradually sidelining Alderweireld from the Tottenham squad over the last few months and he has started none of their key games since returning from an injury.





While the Tottenham boss has maintained in public that the Belgian must prove his fitness in training, behind closed doors there has been little communication between Pochettino and Alderweireld.

And according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Pochettino did not bother to provide any reasons to the defender when he was dropped from the squad against Chelsea on Sunday.



Tottenham are also not keen match the Belgian’s wage demands and Pochettino has not pressed him to sign a new contract with the club.



A summer parting of ways is on the cards with clubs such as Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain considering signing him.

