We Face Very Testing Time – Former Chelsea Star Pulls No Punches On State of Blues

Jason Cundy has warned that Chelsea face a testing one to three years as they seek to fight their way back up to the top of English football.



Chelsea are now looking at playing Europa League football next season after suffering a 3-1 defeat at home against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.











They could also find their resolve to keep star players tested, with Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois linked with Real Madrid, while N'Golo Kante is a target for Paris Saint-Germain.



And Cundy believes that a testing time awaits Chelsea, though he still believes the club can attract players without Champions League football.





" I think this is going to be a very testing 12, 24, 36 months for this football club because of the position we have just found ourselves in", Cundy said on Chelsea TV.