XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/04/2018 - 12:22 BST

West Brom More Attractive Than Rangers For Derek McInnes, Feels James McFadden

 




Scotland assistant coach James McFadden has indicated that West Brom would be a more attractive proposition for Derek McInnes than Rangers were.

Rangers tried to rope in the Aberdeen manager earlier this season following the sacking of Pedro Caixinha, but the 46-year-old rejected the offer to move to the Ibrox in the middle of the season.




McInnes’ name is again doing the rounds after West Brom parted ways with Alan Pardew on Monday after he failed to provide a fillip to their diminishing hopes of Premier League survival.

The Aberdeen boss is believed to be on the radar of the West Brom board, who are keen to get a new man in as soon as possible and McFadden believes the 46-year-old could struggle to reject the call of another one of his former club this time around.
 


He believes McInnes will feel an emotional pull towards returning to the Hawthorns and indicated the West Brom job is more attractive than the post Rangers offered last year.  

"He turned down Sunderland – I can see why, it wasn't in a great position, the club", the Scotland assistant coach told BBC Sportsound.

"He turned down Rangers – he'll have his reasons for it.

"I just think that he'll have the emotional pull of going back to his old club.

"They're in a good position financially and he'll have a chance to go and build something that's his at West Brom.

"I think it's an attractive job.

"It's a far more attractive job to go there when you know you can build something and put your own stamp on it."

With six games left to play, West Brom are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table and are ten points adrift of safety.
 