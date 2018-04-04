Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Plays – Liverpool Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Manchester City

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester City to Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie this evening.



Jurgen Klopp's side beat Manchester City 4-3 in the Premier League at Anfield in January to inflict the Citizens' only loss so far in the Premier League.











Liverpool have not lost, excluding an EFL Cup tie on penalties, against Manchester City at Anfield since 2003, but Klopp must make do without the injured Adam Lallana this evening. Ragnar Klavan, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip are also out.



Klopp picks Loris Karius in goal, while in defence he selects Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk as the central pairing. James Milner and Jordan Henderson will want to control midfield with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while up top are Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



If the Reds boss needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options available include Alberto Moreno and Danny Ings.



Liverpool Team vs Manchester City



Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino



Substitutes: Mignolet, Clyne, Wijnaldum, Moreno, Ings, Solanke, Masterson

