Charly Musonda and Leigh Griffiths On Bench – Celtic Team vs Dundee Confirmed

Fixture: Celtic vs Dundee

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Neil McCann's Dundee side in a league fixture this evening.



Brendan Rodgers' men know they can move 12 points clear of second placed Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership table if they can take all three points from their meeting with the Dens Park outfit.











Rodgers is without Kieran Tierney, Nir Bitton and Jonny Hayes.



In goal the Celtic manager picks the fit again Craig Gordon, while Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Jack Hendry line up at the back., Scott Brown will look to control midfield, while Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic also play. Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Scott Sinclair will look to support Moussa Dembele.



Rodgers can make changes during the course of the match and has options on the bench, including Charly Musonda and Leigh Griffiths.



Celtic Team vs Dundee



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Hendry, McGregor, Brown, Rogic, Armstrong, Forrest, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Ajer, Ntcham, Roberts, Musonda, Edouard, Griffiths

