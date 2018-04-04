David Moyes Runs Rule Over Potential Targets In Fulham vs Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes was at Fulham's clash against Leeds United on Tuesday night.



Moyes was spotted in the stands at Craven Cottage and watched the Championship clash unfold, with Fulham boosting their chances of catching second placed Cardiff City by swatting Leeds aside in a 2-0 win.











It is not clear who Moyes might have been watching, but West Ham had multiple bids for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney rejected in the January transfer window.



West Ham have also been linked with Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks.





Moyes saw Aleksandar Mitrovic score for Fulham and he also saw the Serbian play over the international break, having made the trip to see Serbia beat Nigeria 2-0 .