David Moyes Runs Rule Over Potential Targets In Fulham vs Leeds United Clash

West Ham United boss David Moyes was at Fulham's clash against Leeds United on Tuesday night.
Moyes was spotted in the stands at Craven Cottage and watched the Championship clash unfold, with Fulham boosting their chances of catching second placed Cardiff City by swatting Leeds aside in a 2-0 win.
It is not clear who Moyes might have been watching, but West Ham had multiple bids for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney rejected in the January transfer window.
West Ham have also been linked with Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks.
Moyes saw Aleksandar Mitrovic score for Fulham and he also saw the Serbian play over the international break, having made the trip to see Serbia beat Nigeria 2-0.
The former Manchester United boss may have also taken note of the Leeds team, with Whites centre-back Pontus Jansson regularly being linked with moving to the Premier League.
Leeds also handed a start to Samu Saiz, with the Spaniard having been a key man for the Whites this season following his arrival last summer.
Whites fans have been fearful that top flight sides could target Saiz.