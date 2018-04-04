Fulham Are Different Class – Former Leeds Star Thankful For Avoiding Heavier Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has hailed Fulham as "different class" after they swatted the Whites aside 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.



Fulham have been in superb form in the Championship as they bid to catch second placed Cardiff City and secure automatic promotion.











Leeds were boosted by beating Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, but found themselves comfortably beaten by a Fulham side that Whelan rates highly.



He believes that if Leeds had not succeeded in making late tackles, combined with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell being in good form, then the Whites would have suffered a heavier defeat in the capital.





" They are different class", Whelan admitted on BBC Radio Leeds.