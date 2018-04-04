Fulham Are Different Class – Former Leeds Star Thankful For Avoiding Heavier Defeat

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has hailed Fulham as "different class" after they swatted the Whites aside 2-0 at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.
Fulham have been in superb form in the Championship as they bid to catch second placed Cardiff City and secure automatic promotion.
Leeds were boosted by beating Bolton Wanderers on Good Friday, but found themselves comfortably beaten by a Fulham side that Whelan rates highly.
He believes that if Leeds had not succeeded in making late tackles, combined with goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell being in good form, then the Whites would have suffered a heavier defeat in the capital.
"They are different class", Whelan admitted on BBC Radio Leeds.
"We can talk about our players, they had chances, but they cut through us umpteen times.
"The possibilities of how many they could have scored if it wasn't for late tackles, saves by the 'keeper.
"They play with some intensity on the ball and certainly off the ball as well."
Fulham are now just five points behind Cardiff, but Neil Warnock's men have a game in hand.
Leeds have slumped to 13th spot, ten off the playoff places with just six games left, meaning their hopes of promotion are almost certainly over for another season.