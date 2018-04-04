I’m Over My Injury – Celtic Star Says He’s Ready Whenever Needed

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths insists he has fully shaken off the effects of a calf injury and is ready to play his part in the Bhoys' run-in.



Griffiths picked up a calf injury in January and only made his return to the side, as a substitute, on Saturday as Celtic beat Ross County 3-0.











Despite only having just come back, Griffiths is raring to go and insists manager Brendan Rodgers can count on him if required, with his injury problem a thing of the past.



Besides helping Celtic in their quest to win a double treble, Griffiths also has a personal landmark in his sights as he looks to hit the 100-goal total for Celtic; currently Griffiths is on 97.





" I've been training the last two-and-a-half-weeks", he told a press conference.