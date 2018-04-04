I’m Over My Injury – Celtic Star Says He’s Ready Whenever Needed

Celtic hitman Leigh Griffiths insists he has fully shaken off the effects of a calf injury and is ready to play his part in the Bhoys' run-in.
Griffiths picked up a calf injury in January and only made his return to the side, as a substitute, on Saturday as Celtic beat Ross County 3-0.
Despite only having just come back, Griffiths is raring to go and insists manager Brendan Rodgers can count on him if required, with his injury problem a thing of the past.
Besides helping Celtic in their quest to win a double treble, Griffiths also has a personal landmark in his sights as he looks to hit the 100-goal total for Celtic; currently Griffiths is on 97.
"I've been training the last two-and-a-half-weeks", he told a press conference.
"I’m fully fit and feeling really good. I’m having no problems so if the manager decided to throw me in I’m raring to go.
"I knew from the start of the season I would have a good chance of hitting the 100-goal mark so that's my next target, to hit that by the end of the season.
"But getting that league title is the priority, obviously", Griffiths added.
Celtic are in action this evening as they welcome Neil McCann's Dundee to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership fixture.
Taking all three points would put the Bhoys 12 points clear of second placed Aberdeen.