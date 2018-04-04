It’s Giving Us Bad Name – Former Leeds United Star Blasts Team Culture of Whinging

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United need to change the culture at the club to strip out the whingers from the team, Noel Whelan believes.



The former Leeds forward watched on at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night as the Whites were comfortably beaten 2-0 by promotion chasing Fulham, who are now just five points off second placed Cardiff in the Championship.











Whelan has become increasingly unhappy with the attitude of the Leeds team, which he feels contains more whingers than warriors.



He pointed the finger at a regular group of players who he says are giving Leeds a bad name by their constant complaining on the pitch.





" We've got to change our culture", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.