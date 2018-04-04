Jurgen Klopp Eases Mohamed Salah Injury Fears After Liverpool Thrash Man City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has eased injury fears around Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was forced off during the Reds' 3-0 win over Manchester City.
Klopp's side ran riot in the opening 45 minutes of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against the Citizens and Salah fired Liverpool in front in just the 12th minute.
A superb Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shot from outside the penalty area in the 20th minute made it 2-0, while when Sadio Mane struck just after the half hour mark Manchester City were reeling.
Liverpool managed the game well in the second half to run out 3-0 winners, but lost Salah to injury in the 53rd minute.
There have been fears he might be out of the second leg, but Klopp revealed that Salah has said he feels good.
"We lose one player to injury and another, the captain [Jordan Henderson], to a yellow card so it does not feel good", Klopp told BT Sport.
"Mo said he feels good, but we will have to see about that."
Liverpool now hold a commanding lead to take into the second leg, but Klopp has warned his men that it is only half time in the tie.
"The result is not what we expected, but we needed to play more football in the second half.
"They did not have a lot of chances, but we didn't play much football ourselves. It is only half-time. 3-0 up, good.
"First half was brilliant. It was how football should look. We knew about the quality of City but also about our quality as well.
"If we could control the game better against a team like Man City and not give the ball away we would be closer to them in the league.
"We defended the passes really good. But I wanted us to play more football. But I am not angry it is all good", Klopp added.
Next up for Liverpool is the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday, while Manchester City face local rivals Manchester United.