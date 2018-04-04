Jurgen Klopp Eases Mohamed Salah Injury Fears After Liverpool Thrash Man City

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has eased injury fears around Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian was forced off during the Reds' 3-0 win over Manchester City.



Klopp's side ran riot in the opening 45 minutes of their Champions League quarter-final first leg against the Citizens and Salah fired Liverpool in front in just the 12th minute.











A superb Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shot from outside the penalty area in the 20th minute made it 2-0, while when Sadio Mane struck just after the half hour mark Manchester City were reeling.



Liverpool managed the game well in the second half to run out 3-0 winners, but lost Salah to injury in the 53rd minute.





There have been fears he might be out of the second leg, but Klopp revealed that Salah has said he feels good .