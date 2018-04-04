Jurgen Klopp Won’t Like Me Saying It – Liverpool Legend Says Man City Effectively Out

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes that for Manchester City the Champions League this season is over, after they were thrashed 3-0 by the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday evening.



Pep Guardiola's men were taken apart by Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes of the first leg of their quarter-final tie, while the Reds then managed the game in the second half to close out the 3-0 win.











McMahon, who believes that Liverpool's clean sheet is key and the only thing the Reds need to avoid is complacency, feels Manchester City have now effectively lost the tie.



The former Red said on LFC TV: "You can't win it [in the first leg], but you can lose it – and I think Man City have.





"Jurgen Klopp won't like me saying it, but I think it's got to be suicidal for Liverpool not to get through to the semi-finals now", he continued.