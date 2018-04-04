XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/04/2018 - 22:47 BST

Jurgen Klopp Won’t Like Me Saying It – Liverpool Legend Says Man City Effectively Out

 




Liverpool legend Steve McMahon believes that for Manchester City the Champions League this season is over, after they were thrashed 3-0 by the Reds at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men were taken apart by Liverpool in the opening 45 minutes of the first leg of their quarter-final tie, while the Reds then managed the game in the second half to close out the 3-0 win.




McMahon, who believes that Liverpool's clean sheet is key and the only thing the Reds need to avoid is complacency, feels Manchester City have now effectively lost the tie.

The former Red said on LFC TV: "You can't win it [in the first leg], but you can lose it – and I think Man City have.
 


"Jurgen Klopp won't like me saying it, but I think it's got to be suicidal for Liverpool not to get through to the semi-finals now", he continued.

"Liverpool have a great game plan to play on the break next week, but it's the clean sheet which is the big plus for me.

"We've seen comebacks before and we shouldn't write City off completely.

"That's the only danger for me, that Liverpool get a bit complacent."

Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Manchester City in the Premier League this season, but did lose on their visit to the Etihad Stadium in September, going down 5-0.

If Liverpool score at the Etihad Stadium next week, Manchester City will need to score five to progress.
 