Liverpool Move Yes, But Wouldn’t Celebrate Against Manchester United, Southampton Talent Admits

Southampton youngster Kornelius Hansen has responded to suggestions that he could be sold to Liverpool, admitting he would make the move but not celebrate if he scored against Manchester United.
Saints swooped to snap up the Norwegian attacker in the summer of 2017 and he quickly started to make an impact in the youth ranks.
He was praised by Under-18s boss Craig Flemming, who lauded his quality.
Just 16 years old, Hansen has featured on a regular basis for the Under-18s and even got onto the bench for an EFL Trophy clash against Cambridge United, in another sign of how highly thought of he is at Southampton.
Southampton have regularly sold players to Liverpool in recent years, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk the latest to make the move, in January.
And the Norway Under-17 international was asked what his response would be to an offer from Liverpool, especially taking into account he is a Manchester United supporter.
"That's the problem of playing for Southampton, suddenly I'm being sold to Liverpool", he joked to TV2.
"I would have gone there, but I would not have celebrated against United."
Hansen linked up with Southampton from Norwegian third tier club Fram Larvik.
Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has recently been linked with launching a bid to buy the club, with Swedish sides restricting ownership to 49 per cent, forcing the Swede to look across the border.