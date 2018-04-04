Liverpool Move Yes, But Wouldn’t Celebrate Against Manchester United, Southampton Talent Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton youngster Kornelius Hansen has responded to suggestions that he could be sold to Liverpool, admitting he would make the move but not celebrate if he scored against Manchester United.



Saints swooped to snap up the Norwegian attacker in the summer of 2017 and he quickly started to make an impact in the youth ranks.











He was praised by Under-18s boss Craig Flemming, who lauded his quality.



Just 16 years old, Hansen has featured on a regular basis for the Under-18s and even got onto the bench for an EFL Trophy clash against Cambridge United, in another sign of how highly thought of he is at Southampton.





Southampton have regularly sold players to Liverpool in recent years, with centre-back Virgil van Dijk the latest to make the move, in January .