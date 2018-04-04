Paul Heckingbottom’s No Magician – Former Leeds United Star Defends Under-fire Head Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has told critics of Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom to back off as the former Barnsley boss is not a magician and is working with average players.



Leeds were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night to effectively end their hopes of making a late dash up to the playoff places in the Championship.











Heckingbottom has struggled to have an impact on results at Leeds since being appointed head coach in February following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen.



Some fans have begun to ask questions of whether Heckingbottom should be in charge of Leeds next season, but Whelan has defended the head coach and pointed to the players he is working with.





" He's a manager, not a magician", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.