Paul Heckingbottom’s No Magician – Former Leeds United Star Defends Under-fire Head Coach

Noel Whelan has told critics of Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom to back off as the former Barnsley boss is not a magician and is working with average players.
Leeds were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night to effectively end their hopes of making a late dash up to the playoff places in the Championship.
Heckingbottom has struggled to have an impact on results at Leeds since being appointed head coach in February following the sacking of Thomas Christiansen.
Some fans have begun to ask questions of whether Heckingbottom should be in charge of Leeds next season, but Whelan has defended the head coach and pointed to the players he is working with.
"He's a manager, not a magician", he said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"He can't just turn these average players into world class players overnight.
"What we have is what we've got and what we see.
"Against certain teams they can be brilliant. Against top class teams they get found out", Whelan added.
Leeds have taken just five points from eleven games against the current top six in the Championship and now find themselves sitting in 13th place and ten points off the playoff places.
The Whites' remaining games this term are Sunderland (home), Preston (away), Aston Villa (away), Barnsley (home), Norwich (away) and QPR (home).