PSV Eindhoven In Dark Over Everton Wanting Marcel Brands

PSV Eindhoven are in the dark over reports that their technical director Marcel Brands will leave the club for Premier League side Everton in the summer.



It has been claimed that Brands is set to head to Goodison Park as soon as PSV Eindhoven have been confirmed as Dutch champions.











It was further suggested that PSV Eindhoven have already lined up a replacement for Brands and will discuss his departure at a board meeting set to be held later today.



But according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven know nothing about Everton wanting Brands.





While the possibility that the technical director could leave has not been dismissed, there have been no concrete steps made to release him from a contract which runs until the summer of 2020 .