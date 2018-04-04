XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

04/04/2018 - 23:02 BST

Sorry Liverpool, Anfield Isn’t Best Atmosphere, This Ground Is – Manchester City Star

 




Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy says he still rates Marseille's Stade Velodrome as producing the best atmosphere, despite seeing Anfield in full swing after Liverpool put the Citizens to the sword 3-0.

Pep Guardiola's side were second best on Merseyside as a packed Anfield witnessed Liverpool take a 3-0 lead in the Champions League quarter-final tie between the two clubs.




Anfield is famous for the atmosphere generated at the ground on European nights, which often pushes Liverpool to even greater heights.

Mendy however believes that his former club Marseille generate a better atmosphere at their Stade Velodrome ground.
 


The defender wrote on Twitter: "Now I see Anfield for my first time, but the Velodrome are the best atmosphere." [sic]

Liverpool went 3-0 up by the half hour mark at Anfield as their attacking play overwhelmed Manchester City.

The Citizens now have a big job on their hands to turn the tie around in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium next week, especially as they failed to score an away goal at Anfield.
 