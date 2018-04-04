Very Professional – Graeme Murty Hails Attitude of Injured Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has praised the attitude being shown by Rangers defender David Bates in his battle to return from injury, dubbing the 21-year-old "very professional".



Bates had to be stretchered off in Rangers' Old Firm defeat against Celtic at Ibrox last month and has been out of action since.











The jury is out on whether the centre-back will be fit to return to action before the end of the season, but Murty is pleased with the attitude Bates is showing as he bids to regain fitness.



And Murty says the Gers are hoping to be able to have Bates back before the campaign ends.





" David Bates has been very diligent and very professional, he is working very closely with our medical staff and he is showing some good progress", Murty said on Rangers TV.