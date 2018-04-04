Way We Beat Chelsea Was Class – Former Tottenham Star Still Buzzing

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder David Howells thinks the way Spurs beat Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge was "class".



Mauricio Pochettino saw his men fall behind at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when Alvaro Morata struck for the hosts on the half hour mark.











But a sensational Christian Eriksen hit on the stroke of half time levelled matters, while Spurs then pressed the accelerator in the second half and scored twice through Dele Alli to record their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1990.



In the process, Spurs all but locked down a spot in the Premier League's top four and Howells was thrilled with the performance at Chelsea; he was in the previous Tottenham side to win at the venue.





" Every year I look out for this fixture and think ‘I’ll be getting a few calls that week!’ and although it’s been quite nice for me to get a mention, from the club’s point of view it’s been a negative statistic, so to bury it is brilliant", he told Tottenham's official site.