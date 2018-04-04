We’re Going To Lose Money – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Long Contracts For Flops

Noel Whelan is expecting Leeds United to have to accept big losses in order to offload the deadwood in the summer transfer window.
The Whites managed a finish of seventh in the Championship under Garry Monk last season, but following the departure of the head coach brought in a raft of players, mainly from abroad, in the summer window.
Director of football Victor Orta handed out long-term deals to the new arrivals, but with the exception of Samu Saiz, they have struggled to make the desired impact.
Whelan has dismissed most of the new arrivals as not good enough and feels they will need to be moved on.
But the former Leeds forward is expecting the Yorkshire giants to need to take a financial hit to do so due to the contracts which were handed out like confetti.
Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds: "They've just saturated the teamsheet and squad with average; players that probably aren't going to play for the club again, players on long term contracts that aren't good enough to be in the Championship, let alone at Leeds United.
"Now we're going to lose money by getting them loaned out or sold again because they haven't done enough here to get the money back on them.
"So, what have we just done?"
And Whelan believes if Leeds had focused on signing fewer players of a higher quality, it would also have had a positive effect on the youngsters at the club.
"We could have brought in three to four players at maybe £5m each", he stressed.
"They could have been the difference and then added to it again with another three or four £5m players.
"Before you know it you've got quality out there which then leads on to the young boys coming through because they're watching real quality players on the training pitch, training with them, and it adds to their quality.
"Then you've got youngsters coming through who have been training with these quality players."
There has been no suggestion Leeds are preparing to part ways with Orta, meaning the Spaniard will once again be charged with revamping the squad in the coming summer.