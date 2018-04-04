We’re Going To Lose Money – Former Leeds United Star Bemoans Long Contracts For Flops

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan is expecting Leeds United to have to accept big losses in order to offload the deadwood in the summer transfer window.



The Whites managed a finish of seventh in the Championship under Garry Monk last season, but following the departure of the head coach brought in a raft of players, mainly from abroad, in the summer window.











Director of football Victor Orta handed out long-term deals to the new arrivals, but with the exception of Samu Saiz, they have struggled to make the desired impact.



Whelan has dismissed most of the new arrivals as not good enough and feels they will need to be moved on.





But the former Leeds forward is expecting the Yorkshire giants to need to take a financial hit to do so due to the contracts which were handed out like confetti .