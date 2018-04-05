Alexandre Lacazette Starts – Arsenal Team vs CSKA Moscow Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs CSKA Moscow

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to Russian giants CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie this evening.



Arsene Wenger is eyeing winning the tournament as a route back into the Champions League and the Frenchman will want a good lead to take into the second leg in Russia.











Wenger picks Petr Cech in goal, while at the back he goes with a four of Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal.



In midfield the Arsenal manager selects Granit Xhaka and Jack Wilshere, while Aaron Ramsey, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan look to support striker Alexandre Lacazette.



If Wenger wants to make changes then he has a bench full of options, with Danny Welbeck and Alexi Iwobi just two of those available.



Arsenal Team vs CSKA Moscow



Cech, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Lacazette



Substitutes: Macey, Holding, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Iwobi, Welbeck

