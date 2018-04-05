Andrew Robertson Better Than Kieran Tierney, Former Scottish Top Flight Star Feels

Former Hibernian forward Tam McManus thinks that Liverpool's Andrew Robertson is a better left-back than Celtic's Kieran Tierney.
Robertson took time to break into the team at Anfield after joining Liverpool from Hull City last summer, but has now nailed down the left-back spot, keeping Alberto Moreno on the bench.
The Scot was again in good form on Wednesday night as he helped Liverpool to record a stunning 3-0 win over Manchester City, with the Reds putting one foot in the Champions League semi-finals as a result.
And McManus sees Robertson as a better left-back than Celtic's Tierney, while he also rates him above Wolves' Barry Douglas.
The former Hibs star wrote on Twitter: "Is there a better left-back in Europe than Andy Robertson at the moment?
"Probably just edges Kieran Tierney and Barry Douglas for me."
And McManus delighted at the fact all three are Scottish adding: "Oh they are all Scottish. Magic."
Liverpool paid Hull just £8m to snap up Robertson last summer.
Celtic released the 24-year-old as a youngster and he made the break into senior football with Queen's Park, then earning a move to Dundee United.