06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 14:05 BST

He Is On Form – Paul Heckingbottom Comments On Talk Leeds Youngster Heading For Debut

 




Paul Heckingbottom admits that he has been excited at what he has seen of Leeds United youngster Ryan Edmondson thus far.

Leeds snapped up the teenage forward from non-League side York City in November after the striker had made his senior debut for his former club a month earlier.




Edmondson has been in free scoring form for Leeds’ youth sides and Heckingbottom admits that he also scored goals in a behind closed doors friendly involving senior players.

There is talk that Edmondson, still only 16, could be handed his senior debut for Leeds before the season is out as he has been a regular part of Heckingbottom’s training sessions in recent weeks.
 


And the Leeds head coach is delighted with the attitude and form shown by the youngster when given an opportunity to impress in training.  

Asked about Edmondson, Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “He has been scoring a lot of goals.

“We had him training with us and we used him in a [friendly] game and he scored goals in that as well.

“He has got a great attitude.

"He has been doing well.

"He is on form.”

Heckingbottom has not shied away from throwing in youngsters at the deep end and with nothing to play for this season, Edmondson could be the next Leeds academy graduate to get a senior debut this season.
 