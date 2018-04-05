XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 21:43 BST

Jose Mourinho Trying To Wind Tottenham Players Up Before Cup Clash Says Spurs Legend

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts believes that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is trying to unsettle the Lilywhites ahead of the FA Cup semi-final clash between the two teams by showing interest in their players.

The Red Devils have been linked with being interested in securing the services of three Tottenham players in the shape of Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Eric Dier, offering them huge wages to move.




Roberts, who played for Tottenham from 1980 to 1986, believes that it is a strategy from the Portuguese manager to unsettle Mauricio Pochettino's team, who have an FA Cup semi-final against the Red Devils on 21st April.

Roberts also took time to warn any player who could consider a move to Old Trafford, insisting that Mourinho's brand of football is boring and not one players should want to be involved in.
 


"That's Mourinho [for you, trying to] wind up our players before [the] cup semi-final", Roberts wrote on Twitter.

"Why would you want to play his style of football?

"Most boring football in the world."

Tottenham are next in action this weekend when they take on Stoke City, but with the top four all but locked down, Spurs' focus may be on securing silverware in the shape of the FA Cup.
 