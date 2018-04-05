Leeds Boss Paul Heckingbottom Provides Update On Pablo Hernandez Contract Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has conceded that the club are yet to resolve Pablo Hernandez’s contract situation.



The veteran Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and the club have been in talks with the player to ensure that he continues at Leeds beyond the summer window.











However, the talks have been slow moving and Leeds are yet to agree any sort of deal with the player’s representatives in order to hold on to the player for next season.



Heckingbottom has been in favour of keeping the Spaniard as part of his squad for next season and admitted in the past that it is up to Leeds to show the player that he can enjoy the last years of his career at Elland Road.





However, a deal remains elusive and the Leeds boss admits that the club and the Spaniard’s representatives are still locked in talks.

Asked about an update on Hernandez’s contract, Heckingbottom said in a press conference: “It's still ongoing as it was.



“I am hopeful.



"Everyone knows what I think of him.”



Hernandez joined Leeds in the summer of 2016 and has emerged as a key senior figure in the Whites dressing room.



He has been linked with a reunion with Garry Monk and Pep Clotet at Birmingham City.

