Leeds United Fans Were Good But Ours Were Terrific – Fulham Legend

Fulham legend Tony Gale believes that the Leeds United fans were great during the game on Tuesday, but says the home supporters at Craven Cottage were terrific.



The fans played their part in the 25,000 capacity stadium on Tuesday night, creating an atmosphere that pleased the former defender, who played for the Cottagers from 1977 to 1984.











And the result was a reflection of that with the home side beating an already struggling Whites team 2-0 to keep pushing to reel in second placed Cardiff City.



Reflecting on the match which he watched simply as a fan, Gale wrote in his column for the club's official website: "The atmosphere is always electric. I thought the Leeds fans were good, but ours were terrific."





The 58-year-old also took time to speak about his disappointment with the performance of Fulham against the Whites, insisting that just like the game against Queens Park Rangers late in March which they drew 2-2, Slavisa Jokanovic's team suffered against Leeds, who pressed the Cottagers.

"We weren’t at our best against Leeds if we’re honest because, like QPR did, they pushed right in on us to try and stop us playing out."



The result on Tuesday night means that Leeds now sit in 13th spot in the Championship standings, while Fulham are third.

