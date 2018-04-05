Leonardo Jardim Focused On Monaco Despite Arsenal and Chelsea Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has insisted that he is not overly concerned about the speculation surrounding his future, amidst talk of interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.



The Portuguese has emerged as a hot favourite ahead of a summer where a number of top clubs are expected to be in the market for a top class manager for their squads.











Jardim is believed to have emerged as the Arsenal board’s favourite should they decide to get rid of Arsene Wenger at the end of the season and there are suggestions that even Chelsea are looking at him as a possible replacement for Antonio Conte.



The Monaco coach maintained his calm over all the rumours surrounding his future and insisted that he is only focusing on Monaco’s upcoming league games.





Jardim stressed that he is happy at the Stade Louis II and is not paying too much attention to the speculation over his future at Monaco.

He was quoted as saying by French magazine Le 10 Sport: “I am happy to be the Monaco coach.



“For me, the present is always more important and the present is the match on Saturday. My head is only focused on that.



“I am happy to work at this club so I won’t comment on the rumours. I am not giving much importance to this news.”



The Portuguese’s ability to bring the best out of his players despite budgetary constraints has made him a popular candidate amongst some of Europe’s top sides.

