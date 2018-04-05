Manchester United Legend Writes Off Liverpool’s Chances of Challenging For Title Next Season

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Gary Neville does not believe Liverpool will challenge for the league title next season despite their recent Champions League heroics.



Liverpool produced a scintillating first half performance to blow away Manchester City with three goals on Wednesday night to win 3-0 and are now firm favourites to make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League.











While Liverpool are still third in the league table, the Reds have been brilliant in the Champions League and have been blowing teams away in Europe’s elite club competition.



It all culminated in a wonderful display of football against the runaway Premier League leaders, but Neville does not believe they can sustain it over a league campaign to seriously challenge for the title.





The former Manchester United defender feels Liverpool’s squad is not deep enough to combat both domestic and European football and it will hamper their chances of challenging for the Premier League next season.

Asked if Liverpool could seriously challenge for the league next season, Neville took to Twitter and wrote: “Don’t think so no whilst they are in the Champions League.



“The way they play is difficult to replicate three times a week and their squad isn’t strong enough beyond first eleven to withstand injuries and lots of games [I hope].”



Liverpool are expected to strengthen in the summer window, but it remains to be seen whether their investment levels can touch the Manchester clubs, who are expected to go on a spending spree again at the end of the season.

