06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 20:33 BST

Nobody Expected Us To Beat Chelsea First Time – West Ham Star Aiming For Repeat

 




West Ham full-back Arthur Masuaku believes that there is no reason why his side cannot stage a repeat of their previous performance against Chelsea when they visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Sunday will the second meeting between the two sides with the first one at the London Stadium finishing 1-0 in a favour of the Hammers.




The importance of a win will be even more this time around as the Hammers look to get as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

The 24-year-old though knows that the task is going to be difficult, even more because they will be visiting Stamford Bridge for the match this time around.
 


The effort will of course be there, the full-back insists, in trying to stage a repeat of the performance from December 2017.  

“It’s a very difficult game, but we have to go there and play our football, play as a team and be hard to beat and why can’t we win?" Masuaku told his club's official website.

“Everybody expected them to win the first meeting, but we played a very good game and we won, so let’s try to do the same again on Sunday.”

The former Olympiacos man has so far featured in 20 league matches for the Hammers and has also played three EFL Cup and three FA Cup games.
 