Only Tottenham Could Match What We Did To Manchester City – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer believes Tottenham Hotspur are the only English club who are capable of repeating the Reds' feat against Manchester City.



Liverpool swept aside Manchester City on Wednesday night at Anfield and their 3-0 win has put the Reds in the driver’s seat to reach the Champions League semi-final at the expense of Pep Guardiola’s side.











Despite being thrashed by Manchester City in September, the Reds have shown courage in their last two games against Guardiola’s side to produce scintillating attacking displays and win both.



And McAteer feels Tottenham are the only other Premier League side who could have produced such a performance against Manchester City.





The former Red feels like Liverpool, Tottenham have the attacking players and the manager to have a go at Manchester City and create problems for Guardiola’s side.

McAteer said on LFC TV: “Tottenham and Liverpool are the only two who have managers brave enough to set them up to have a go [at Manchester City] and have the tools to break them down and score goals.



“Liverpool and Tottenham, with Harry Kane, [Christian] Eriksen and Heung-Min Son this season, have the tools.



“There's only two ways to beat Manchester City.



“You either go at them, or sit back and play on the break, but if you do that you've got to be clinical.”



Guardiola has not given up on reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League and is hopeful his Manchester City side are going to pull off a second leg comeback.

