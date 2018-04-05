XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 13:30 BST

Premier League My Dream But Dream Is Premier League With Leeds – Pontus Jansson

 




Pontus Jansson has insisted that he has no plans to leave Leeds United in the summer despite another underwhelming season for the club.

Jansson joined Leeds from Torino in the summer of 2016 and became an instant fan favourite in his first season at the club, the further delighting the supporters as he penned a permanent five-year deal last year.




The defender has struggled to replicate his form this season and injuries and suspensions meant the Swede has struggled to feature more regularly for the Whites this term.

Leeds are also winding down on another season where they failed to challenge for promotion and there are fears that it could lead to the departure of their stars such as Jansson in the summer.
 


But the Sweden international rejected such notions and stressed that while playing in the Premier League remains his ambition, he wants to feature in England’s top tier with the Yorkshire giants.  

Asked if he will be at Leeds next season, Jansson said in a press conference: “Yes. For sure.

“I signed a five-year deal and this club changed my life.

“I have a dream to play in the Premier League, but the dream is to be in the Premier League with Leeds.”

Jansson, who has played in Serie A with Torino, has featured in 76 games for Leeds since joining the club.
 