RB Leipzig Deny Interest In Arsenal And Liverpool Midfield Target

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have denied any interest in signing Schalke contract rebel Max Meyer, who is a target for Arsenal and Liverpool in the summer.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s future is expected to be a heated topic of discussion over the next few months as he runs down his contract with Schalke until the end of the season.











Meyer is available on a free transfer in the summer and Schalke have given up hope of him signing fresh terms, leading to speculation over his next destination.



He has courted heavy interest from the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham believed to be keen on signing him and he has also been linked with a move to Italy, with Roma, AC Milan and Juventus believed to be on the prowl.





RB Leipzig were also reportedly one of the Bundesliga clubs interest in Meyer, but according to German agency DPA, the east German club are not in the running.

They are already in advanced negotiations to sign Nadiem Amiri from Hoffenheim and are not looking at Meyer as an option for next season.



And it has also been claimed Meyer is unlikely to stay in Germany as the player is said to be favouring a move away from the Bundesliga.

