Speak To Higher Ups – Leeds United Star Sidesteps Squad Quality Question

Pontus Jansson has sidestepped the question of whether the Leeds United squad this season is worse than that at the club last term.
Last season Leeds only narrowly missed out on a top six spot in the Championship as they finished seventh under Garry Monk.
Monk was unconvinced by new owner Andrea Radrizzani's plans and opted to leave, with the Italian appointing Victor Orta as director of football and the Spaniard overhauled the squad with a series of fresh faces.
Leeds sit in 13th spot despite the club hierarchy having insisted the group are capable of the top six.
And Jansson is not about to enter into a discussion on whether the squad is better than last term.
"You need to speak to people higher up in the club than me about that", Jansson told a press conference.
Pressed on what has gone wrong this season, the Swede replied: "Lots of things – we could talk about it for hours.
"New players, new director [of football], we started well. After the new year, it’s so difficult to say what’s [been] going wrong.
"The players must take responsibility. I have no problem being at the front and doing that.
"We can change it – and we must do."
Leeds, who are ten points off the playoff spots with six games left, will bid to return to winning ways at the weekend when they play host to relegation battlers Sunderland at Elland Road.