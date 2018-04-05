Speak To Higher Ups – Leeds United Star Sidesteps Squad Quality Question

Follow @insidefutbol





Pontus Jansson has sidestepped the question of whether the Leeds United squad this season is worse than that at the club last term.



Last season Leeds only narrowly missed out on a top six spot in the Championship as they finished seventh under Garry Monk.











Monk was unconvinced by new owner Andrea Radrizzani's plans and opted to leave, with the Italian appointing Victor Orta as director of football and the Spaniard overhauled the squad with a series of fresh faces.



Leeds sit in 13th spot despite the club hierarchy having insisted the group are capable of the top six .





And Jansson is not about to enter into a discussion on whether the squad is better than last term .