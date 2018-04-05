Sunderland Can Be Really Dangerous, Insists Wary Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom has warned Leeds United that Sunderland can be dangerous opponents, ahead of the Black Cats arriving at Elland Road this coming weekend for a Championship clash.



Sunderland look set to suffer a second consecutive relegation as they lie second from bottom in the standings and eight points from safety with just six games left to play.











Chris Coleman's men will likely need to take all three points from Elland Road and Heckingbottom rates the players in the Sunderland ranks.



The Leeds head coach saw his side beat Bolton Wanderers and lose to Fulham over their last two games and expects Sunderland to fight equally as hard as the pair did .





He told a press conference: " We know they’ve got good players. On their day they can be really dangerous, but they’ve just not shown it every week.