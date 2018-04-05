Tottenham Stars Focused On Supporting Team Regardless of Starts, Spurs Defender Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur full-back Ben Davies insists that for everyone associated with the team it is all about supporting the players who represent the club on the pitch and wanting the best for them.



Davies started at the back in the game against Chelsea on Sunday and played an important role in handing his team their first win at Stamford Bridge in 28 years as the visitors won the match 3-1.











The match against the Pensioners was Davies' 25th league outing of the season, 22 of which he has started, in the process limiting the chances of Danny Rose, who was the first choice left-back last season.



Rose has not rocked the boat and Davies insists it is all about supporting those that do play, an ethos which runs through the Spurs team.





And Davies said that was clear by Harry Kane's reaction when he was on the bench for the clash at Chelsea.

"There is competition for places everywhere but everyone wants the best for the club", Davies told his club's official website.



"Whoever is on the pitch for a particular game, it’s about supporting them and wanting the best for the team.



"You saw Harry on the bench when we scored the second goal at Chelsea, a huge goal and it was as if he’d scored the goal himself.



"I’m sure he was devastated he couldn’t start a game like that but that’s irrelevant when the whistle goes at the start of the game because it’s about Tottenham Hotspur, not the names on the teamsheet, but winning the game for the club, no matter who is out there."

