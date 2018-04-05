XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/04/2018 - 13:12 BST

We Don’t Have Confidence But Don’t Blame Paul Heckingbottom, Leeds United Star Says

 




Pontus Jansson has admitted that Leeds United are struggling for confidence as a result of their poor run of results, but will not pin the blame on head coach Paul Heckingbottom.

Leeds have only won twice in 2018 and went down to defeat on Tuesday night at promotion chasing Fulham, losing 2-0 in a game in which the Cottagers ran out comfortable winners.




The club's poor results cost Thomas Christiansen his job, but Heckingbottom has not inspired a turnaround yet and Jansson makes no bones about the fact that confidence is low.

"It's not easy to play without confidence, which we don't have because of this form. But there were good things at Fulham", he told a press conference.
 


"We have two wins in four months, That's ridiculous", Jansson added.

The Leeds centre-back however feels little blame can lie with new head coach Heckingbottom, despite the fact the Whites have not enjoyed the often experienced new manager bounce effect under the former Barnsley boss.

"Only good things [to say] about Paul, as a person and a coach.

"I like him. People can't blame him", he added.

Leeds have just six games left this season as they try to make sure they head into the summer with confidence and having created momentum to lead into the next campaign.
 