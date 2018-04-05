Yes, We Can Go To Leeds United And Win – Sunderland Boss Chris Coleman

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has a strong belief in his team's ability to go to Elland Road and win against Leeds United on Saturday.



Just six matches remain for the Black Cats to save their season, with safety still being eight points away for the team placed 23rd in the Championship table.







rd rd



The task has been made even more difficult by Birmingham City, who have won three consecutive matches under Garry Monk, picking themselves up from the relegation zone.



Coleman though refuses to throw in the towel and insists that he will fight until the very end with the match against Leeds being one where the effort will continue.





While conceding the fact that every game is difficult in the Championship, the former Wales manager said that Sunderland will have to continue trying.

“We can go to Leeds and win”, Coleman told his club's official website.



“It won’t be easy but we can go anywhere in this division and win – it happens all the time.”



And Coleman added: "It’s a big job for us but we have to see Leeds United as the last game of the season for us."



Sunderland were relegated from the Premier League last year after finishing in the bottom three and the tumble has continued, with the Black Cats now up against it to avoid going down again.



Their opponents Leeds on the other hand have problems of their own to take care of after losing three of their last five league matches.

