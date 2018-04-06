XRegister
06 October 2016

06/04/2018 - 11:26 BST

Agents of Manchester City Target Touch Base With Roma

 




The representatives of Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez have resumed talks with Roma over a possible summer move to Italy for the Algerian winger.

Roma failed with an attempt to sign Mahrez last summer when Leicester rejected two bids from the Giallorossi and the winger continued at the King Power Stadium.




Mahrez’s future was again under consideration in the January window when Manchester City made a move for the player and he even handed in a transfer request.

But Leicester refused to budge from their valuation and Manchester City didn’t show the appetite to match the figures the Foxes demanded for the Algerian winger.
 


Mahrez has since apologised to Leicester for his behaviour during the winter window, but it seems his representatives are again getting to work to find an exit route for their client.  

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, they have again been in touch with Roma and are probing the possibility of Mahrez moving to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer window.

The Algerian remains a target for Roma, but the Giallorossi are also considering options such as Serie A based players Domenico Berardi and Simone Verdi.

Manchester City are also said to be interested in revisiting the possibility of signing Mahrez in the summer.
 