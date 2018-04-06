Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Loved Arsene Wenger – Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Star Doesn’t Blame Arsenal Boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain loved Arsene Wenger and does not blame the Arsenal manager for failing to push him on to the next level.
Klopp raided Arsenal to snap up Oxlade-Chamberlain last summer, with the midfielder having rejected the chance to stay at Arsenal and continue under Wenger.
He has settled in well at Liverpool and hit a thumping shot to help the Reds thrash Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie earlier this week.
Oxlade-Chamberlain was accused of not reaching the next level while at Arsenal, but Klopp insists the midfielder does not blame Wenger for that and only needed a change in environment.
"Oxlade loved Arsene Wenger. They were working together for six years or something like that", Klopp told a press conference when asked about the player.
"He never blamed Arsene Wenger for not improving enough or whatever.
"Sometimes it's only about changing the circumstances, that's it.
"Being in a different place can be better, but only if you are aware of your problems. He always took things by himself and thought he could do more.
"From the first day he was ready for hard work."
Oxlade-Chamberlain will be hoping his good form at Liverpool will be enough to book a ticket on the plane to Russia this summer as part of England's World Cup squad.