Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Loved Arsene Wenger – Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Star Doesn’t Blame Arsenal Boss

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain loved Arsene Wenger and does not blame the Arsenal manager for failing to push him on to the next level.



Klopp raided Arsenal to snap up Oxlade-Chamberlain last summer, with the midfielder having rejected the chance to stay at Arsenal and continue under Wenger.











He has settled in well at Liverpool and hit a thumping shot to help the Reds thrash Manchester City 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie earlier this week.



Oxlade-Chamberlain was accused of not reaching the next level while at Arsenal, but Klopp insists the midfielder does not blame Wenger for that and only needed a change in environment .





" Oxlade loved Arsene Wenger. They were working together for six years or something like that", Klopp told a press conference when asked about the player.