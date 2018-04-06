Antonio Conte Comments On Gianluca Vialli’s Claim On Chelsea Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has rubbished Gianluca Vialli’s claims that he is itching to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.



Conte’s future at Chelsea has been subject to speculation since the end of last season and there are suggestions that a parting of the ways is around the corner.











Despite the Chelsea manager’s insistence to the contrary, it is widely expected that he will leave the club in the summer and even former Blues boss Vialli is of the same opinion.



Conte’s former team-mate claimed after Chelsea’s defeat to Tottenham that Conte himself can’t wait to get away from the club at the end of the season, but he rubbished the claim.





The Chelsea manager insisted that despite being a friend, he has not been in touch with Villa for over a year and he remains committed towards his contract with the west London club.

Asked to respond to Vialli’s words, Conte said in a press conference: “It’s not true.



“Gianluca is a friend but I have not been talking to him for a year.



“Since the start of the season I have been hearing a lot of speculation about my future and a lot of people have been talking about my future.”



He added: “The only truth is that I am committed towards the club. I have a contract with the club and I am working hard.



“The other situations are not true.”

