Arsenal Receive Transfer Blow In Goalkeeper Chase As Serie A Giants Take Pole

Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is set to snub interest from Arsenal and join Inter Milan during the summer transfer window.



Still only 19, the youngster is considered one of the brightest young goalkeeping prospects in Europe at the moment and is coveted by some of the big wigs of European football.











Despite his tender years, Lunin made his debut for Ukraine last month and is widely expected to leave Zorya Luhansk during the summer transfer window.



Arsenal have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and are interested in taking him to London, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, he is set to join Inter in the coming months.





The Nerazzurri have identified Lunin as their long term goalkeeper and it has been claimed that they are set to beat off competition from Arsenal and Juventus for his signature.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has been working on securing the Ukrainian and it seems all the groundwork is set to bear fruit during the summer window.



Lunin will not be drafted into the Inter squad immediately and the club are exploring options to loan him out in Italy in order to allow him to acclimatise and develop.



And it seems Arsenal are set to lose out to Inter in the race for a top rated young goalkeeper in the summer.

