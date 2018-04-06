Claim From Italy: Massimiliano Allegri To Make Transfer Demands To Chelsea Before Agreeing To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Massimiliano Allegri could demand to take three of this Juventus players to Chelsea if he becomes the next manager at Stamford Bridge this summer.



Antonio Conte has more than a year left on his current deal with Chelsea, but a parting ways of is expected to take place between the Italian and the west London club.











Chelsea have been canvassing the European market to find a replacement for Conte and a number of names are on their radar as they look to finalise a target.



And it has emerged that Juventus boss Allegri is on their shortlist of probable managers, but it has been claimed that the Juventus boss could make demands to the Chelsea board.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the multiple Serie A winning coach could table transfer demands that would include signing three of his current Juventus players once he takes charge of Chelsea.

It has been suggested that Allegri could demand to take Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi and Miralem Pjanic to Chelsea should he decide to move to west London.



The Italian would want a certain known faces in his squad at the start of his tenure at Chelsea and is expected to table those demands should the Blues make a concrete offer.



The west London club have their own transfer policies and it has been a key bone of contention between the Chelsea board and Conte since the end of last season.

