Clever, Strong, Fast – Leeds United Star Backs Potential First Team Debut For Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson has been impressed with what he has seen from young academy defender Paudie O'Connor and insists that he will do everything he can to make life easy for the player if he is selected on Saturday.



The 20-year-old is in contention to start the game alongside the Swedish international against Sunderland, in the absence of a number of key first-teamers.











The Whites in fact have as many as nine players sidelined for the game through injury, which may force head coach Paul Heckingbottom to dig deep into his academy to field his playing eleven.



Jansson, who is the only fit defender for the Peacocks, insists that he rates O'Connor highly, having seen him in a number of training sessions and in Under-23 games where the youngster serves as the captain.





The 27-year-old also took time to stress the need for him to take more responsibility and make life easy for the youngster, who would be playing his first game in the Championship if the occasion arises.

"Really good to be honest", Jansson told a press conference while speaking about O'Connor and his quality.



"I've seen him in a couple of training [sessions] and I've seen him also in an under-23 game. He is good, he has confidence.



"He looks like me when I was young wanting to take risks with the ball which is good.



"I've seen him in a couple of training [sessions] and I've seen him also in an under-23 game. He is good, he has confidence. He looks like me when I was young wanting to take risks with the ball which is good.



"He is clever, strong and fast.



"He can be a good defender and if I play with him I will take my responsibility and help him and try to have a good game."

