Elland Road Great Place To Play – Chris Coleman Relishing Sunderland’s Visit To Leeds

Sunderland manager Chris Coleman believes that Elland Road is a great place to play and is relishing his side's upcoming Championship meeting with the Whites at the ground on Saturday.



The Black Cats are scheduled to visit Leeds' home ground this Saturday as they look for points that would be badly needed as they fight towards securing their Championship status for next season.











At present Coleman's team are placed 23rd in the league table and find themselves eight points off safety with six matches remaining to be played.



Sunderland have managed three points from their last two games, with the former Wales manager insisting that he is happy with what he has seen from his team in those games.





The insistence is on continuing to play the way they have been so that they give themselves the best possible chance to survive, starting from the game against Leeds on Saturday.

And Coleman thinks Elland Road is a good place for his side to go; Leeds have lost three of their last six home league games.



“We have to play at Elland Road on Saturday, a great place to play and Leeds are a big club to play against", Coleman told his club's official website.



“On Monday, the fans clapped the Lads off because they gave a lot, and we have to give everything again on Saturday.



“Eight points is a lot with six games to play, but it's been done before and we have to keep doing what we've done in the last two games.”

