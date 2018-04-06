Eric Cantona Experience At Leeds Helped Gary McAllister Take Me Under His Wing – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has revealed Gary McAllister took him under his wing at Anfield, with the Scot knowing about French players due to his time alongside Eric Cantona at Leeds United.
Vignal was a youngster when he turned down the chance to join Barcelona in favour of answering Gerard Houllier's call at Liverpool; the Frenchman's father, a big Liverpool fan, helped push the switch through.
As a young player in a foreign country, Vignal was helped hugely by McAllister.
The full-back admits that McAllister had experience of French players due to his time alongside Cantona at Leeds.
"I was really close with Gary McAllister because you know he played with Eric Cantona at Leeds", Vignal told the Rangers podcast.
"Gary was a fantastic man and honestly he was very good with me."
And Vignal feels that Cantona was a trailblazer for French players, having made the jump to England with Leeds, where he showed he could cope with the English game.
Cantona went on to join Manchester United and became a cult hero at Old Trafford as trophies flowed.
"Eric Cantona did so well in England and I think we have to thank Eric for this because he showed strong character, very good things in England", Vignal said.
"So maybe that's why the French players now come and play in England. He was the first one who did well here."
Vignal won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and UEFA Super Cup at Liverpool, while with Rangers he picked up the Scottish Premier League and the Scottish League Cup.