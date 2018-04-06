Eric Cantona Experience At Leeds Helped Gary McAllister Take Me Under His Wing – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Gregory Vignal has revealed Gary McAllister took him under his wing at Anfield, with the Scot knowing about French players due to his time alongside Eric Cantona at Leeds United.



Vignal was a youngster when he turned down the chance to join Barcelona in favour of answering Gerard Houllier's call at Liverpool; the Frenchman's father, a big Liverpool fan, helped push the switch through.











As a young player in a foreign country, Vignal was helped hugely by McAllister.



The full-back admits that McAllister had experience of French players due to his time alongside Cantona at Leeds .





" I was really close with Gary McAllister because you know he played with Eric Cantona at Leeds", Vignal told the Rangers podcast.