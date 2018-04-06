He Is A Perfectionist – Belgium Striker On Working With Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has revealed that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry remains a perfectionist even as a coach.



Batshuayi is expected to be on the plane to Russia with the Belgium squad following his exploits at Borussia Dortmund, the club he joined in January on loan from Chelsea.











The striker has been working with Henry, who is part of Roberto Martinez’s coaching staff in the Belgium national team set-up, and admits it is a great feeling to learn his craft from one of the greats of the same.



However, Batshuayi revealed the no nonsense approach of Henry’s coaching style and admits that the former striker remains ever the perfectionist, which made him one of the great strikers of his generation.





The Belgian is certain he is only going to improve further if he takes in the advice from the Arsenal legend, who has been linked with being a potential successor to Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium.

Batshuayi told Belgian magazine Onze when asked about Henry: “Beyond the wonderful feeling of working with a striker who made history in the sport, he is a super picky guy.



“Like he was on the pitch, he is a perfectionist and is always working on the details.



“He gives you advice to get more caps.”



Batshuayi is expected to remain second choice for Belgium in the World Cup as Romelu Lukaku will lead the line for the Red Devils in Russia.

