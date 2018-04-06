I Know What Makes Jurgen Klopp Tick – Bundesliga Sporting Director Reassures Liverpool Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel does not believe Jurgen Klopp is going to abandon his project at Liverpool and move back to Germany with Bayern Munich any time soon.



The Bavarians have been struggling to find a new coach for next season as Jupp Heynckes has made it clear he will be leaving the club at the end of the season, regardless of results.











A number of options have been canvassed but there are suggestions that Klopp is Bayern Munich's dream target despite his long term contract with Liverpool.



The German has become a cult figure at Liverpool since taking charge of the club in 2015, but there is fear amongst the Reds fans he could be tempted to take up the Bayern Munich job; Klopp has been clear when his time in football is over he will move back to Germany, but taking charge at the Allianz Arena would allow him to do so before he retires.





But Heidel, who worked with Klopp at Mainz as the club’s sporting director and remains a close friend of the Reds boss, has assured the Liverpool supporters that the German won’t be going anywhere any time soon.

The experienced deal-maker stressed that Klopp doesn’t like to leave anything unfinished and feels the Liverpool manager believes he has a lot more to achieve with the Reds.



“Jurgen Klopp is not one of those people who just abandons a task halfway through as something else interesting is around the corner”, Heidel told t-online.de.



“I have to make this clear that I didn’t speak to him about it, but I know what makes him tick.



“As far as I know him, he believes his mission at Liverpool is far from over.”



He added: “Even at his time at Mainz, he always had many attractive options, but he stayed there for seven years, until the end of his contract.



“And the whole city adopted him.”

