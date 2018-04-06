I Respect Everything My Boss Daniel Levy Does – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino admits that he respects the work Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has done to grow the club over the years.



Tottenham posted club record revenues recently and there are suggestions that the club are confident that it will help them to keep hold of Pochettino and top stars such as Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen.











The club’s earnings also reflected in the £6m Levy was paid last year for his efforts and it showed the financial health of the club ahead of their move to the new stadium.



Levy is known for his tough negotiating tactics and has often been accused of being parsimonious when it comes to the contracts of Tottenham's players.





However, Pochettino has only praise for his boss at the club and feels Levy deserves respect for the effort he has put in to develop Tottenham into one of England’s top clubs.

"First of all, I think it's very good news for the club, for the company it was a record [revenue] for the club and was very positive news for Tottenham", Pochettino said in a press conference.



"Then, it's not my point to talk.



"I don't know the reality.



"In the end he is my boss and I need to respect everything that my boss made and do."



Tottenham are fourth in the league table, with a safety net of eight points over Chelsea in fifth.

