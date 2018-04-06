It’s Dangerous To Enjoy Chelsea Win Too Much, Mauricio Pochettino Warns Spurs Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has stressed the importance of his team moving on from the feel-good factor of beating Chelsea last weekend.



Their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge was Tottenham’s first victory on the turf of their London rivals in over 28 years and pushed the Blues further way from a chance of finishing in the top four.











A generation of Tottenham fans were not aware of the feeling of winning a league game at Chelsea ahead of last weekend and the players stressed the importance of the victory.



However, Pochettino feels it is time the club and the players move on from that victory and not allow it to cloud their minds ahead of their trip to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon.





The Tottenham boss believes his players cannot afford to enjoy the win over Chelsea too much and allow it to affect their preparation for another key league game.

Pochettino said in a press conference: “Always it’s good to win, this was a derby and it means a lot to our fans after 28 years to feel again the victory at Stamford Bridge. It was fantastic for everyone.



“But like a manager, and the coaching staff and a player, there’s not too much time to spend enjoying the victory. That is very dangerous.



“If you spend too much time enjoying it, you’re not preparing for the next game and when you arrive at the next game you need to be ready.”



Tottenham are fourth in the Premier League table but have a healthy eight-point lead over Chelsea in fifth and are a distant 13 points clear of their north London rivals Arsenal in sixth.

