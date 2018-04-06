XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/04/2018 - 14:24 BST

Jose Mourinho Won’t Offer Thoughts On Liverpool Overpowering Manchester City

 




Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has refused to provide his thoughts on Liverpool’s successful way of beating Manchester City earlier in the week.

Despite being thrashed at the Etihad 5-0 earlier in the season, Liverpool have showed more gumption against Manchester City and have beaten them twice already this term.




Their 3-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s men in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday has been hailed as one of the best performances of the season.

Mourinho and Manchester United are desperate to avoid a defeat Manchester City on Saturday and see their neighbours celebrate a title win in front of their eyes.
 


Many believe Jurgen Klopp’s idea of having a go at Manchester City is the best way to stop Guardiola’s men, but Mourinho kept his counsel when asked about Liverpool’s way.  

"I'm not a pundit”, Mourinho said in a press conference when asked about the way Liverpool overpowered Manchester City on Wednesday night.

“I'm not going to comment anything about that game."

Manchester United have been beaten just once at Old Trafford over the last two seasons in the league and both came against Manchester City.
 