06/04/2018 - 22:35 BST

Ligue 1 Heavyweights Join Hunt For Sunderland Loanee

 




Ligue 1 giants Lyon have joined the chase for Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who is currently on loan at Rennes, as the chase for his services heats up.

Khazri headed back to France last summer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League and has shone with Rennes.




Rennes want to keep hold of the Tunisia international, but are facing an uphill battle with several sides now showing an interest in snapping him up.

Now Lyon have joined the chase for Khazri, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.
 


Khazri is unlikely to return to Sunderland, who are staring at a second successive relegation, which would mean League One football next term.

The Black Cats could maximise the amount they can earn from Khazri however, with a number of clubs set to square off against each other for the Tunisian.

Khazri, 27, has scored eleven goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for Rennes so far this season.
 