Ligue 1 Heavyweights Join Hunt For Sunderland Loanee

Ligue 1 giants Lyon have joined the chase for Sunderland attacking midfielder Wahbi Khazri, who is currently on loan at Rennes, as the chase for his services heats up.



Khazri headed back to France last summer following Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League and has shone with Rennes.











Rennes want to keep hold of the Tunisia international, but are facing an uphill battle with several sides now showing an interest in snapping him up.



Now Lyon have joined the chase for Khazri, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.





Khazri is unlikely to return to Sunderland, who are staring at a second successive relegation, which would mean League One football next term .