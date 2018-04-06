Liverpool Have To Deliver Against Everton, Insists Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that it is always important for teams to deliver in derbies even if they do not get adequate time for preparation.



The Reds are scheduled to visit Goodison Park this weekend to take part in the Merseyside derby against Everton.











The German manager has been traditionally successful against the Toffees, overseeing four victories and one draw in the meetings between the two sides in all competitions.



However, the match on Saturday will be somewhat different from the others, the manager insists, because it comes just two days after the big Champions League quarter-final clash against Manchester City, with the second leg also looming on the horizon.





While the German manager would have preferred some additional time prior to the derby, he stressed the importance of the game both for the team and their supporters, who he believes will be satisfied with nothing less than a win.

“The importance of football is always in people’s mind. It’s not that there is something really important in football – it’s only what we make of it", Klopp said at a press conference.



“[But] the derby is the most important game for all the people, so that’s how we have to take it.



"We do the job and people have the dreams, expectations and ambitions. We have them as well in the league with all the games.



“But in this very special game we have to show up and nobody cares how difficult it is for one or the other side.



"We have to deliver, we know that, and that’s what we want to try.”

